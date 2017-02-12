Hooters offering free wings to single people on Valentine’s Day

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Will you be single on Valentine’s Day this year? It could score you some free food.

Hooters is giving scorned lovers 10 free boneless wings on February 14.

Here’s how it works. You show up at the restaurant with a photo of your ex. They’ll then help you shred it. In return, you’ll get 10 free boneless wings when you buy 10 wings.

If you don’t want to eat in at the world-famous “breastaurant,” you can do all the shredding online by uploading a photo of your ex. You’ll then print out a coupon, order the wings to go and return home to eat them all by yourself.