East Tennessee woman arrested on embezzlement charges

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WATE) – The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation released a report Saturday on the indictment of a woman from South Pittsburg, Tennessee in an embezzlement case.

Investigators believe Debra Hughes stole more than $200,000 from her former employer, Sequatchie Concrete Services.

According to the report, she embezzled the money over the course of three years, between 2012 and 2015.

Hughes was indicted by the Marion County Grand Jury, February 6, 2017 on one county of theft over $60,000.

She was arrested Saturday and booked into the Marion County Jail on a $20,000 bond.