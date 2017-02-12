Couple encountering difficulties after Sevier County wildfires

GATLINBURG (WATE) – On November 28, 2016 James and Elaine McElheney were forced to take refuge in a parking lot for nearly 12 hours when the mountain roads became blocked by flames.

“We just kept being told we know where you are we can’t get to you, we know where you are we can’t get to you,” said Elaine.

“You know, when you’re surrounded by flames and told nobody can get to you, we both thought we were going to die there that night in that car.”

After surviving the wildfires the couple is working towards piecing their lives back together.

“We just got the property cleaned up yesterday,” said James. We had a professional engineer who did the inspection who told us we could not keep any of the footings.”

Now the couple is faced with the task of finding a builder they can trust.

“You hear all kinds of horror stories from people who have been around but you just have to keep finding them,” said James.

They say the most difficult part of all of this has been finding appropriate temporary housing after spending 40 days in a hotel.

“We finally found a condo that they would lease it during the winter period, where they can’t rent it overnight and so we have to get out in June 1,” said James.

“We have no idea where we’re going then.”

They say despite the difficulties, their newly cleared property gives them hope.

“Oh it makes me feel good because it looks so much better than it did,” said Elaine.

“I feel like this is the first step, concrete step, that I can really see towards moving on.”