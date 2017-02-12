8 Creative ideas for Valentine’s Day

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Whether you’re looking for a night of romance or just a night out with friends, there’s plenty to do this Valentine’s Day in Knoxville. Here are eight ideas you may not have heard about:

1. Couple’s rock climbing:

Onsight Rock Gym is offering a special Valentine’s Day deal and holding a best dressed couple competition.

Grab your sweetheart and your favorite flannels to win! There will be custom boulder problems set for two.

At the end of the night teams with the highest scores or with the hippest flannel will win prizes!

Captain Muchacho’s Food Truck will also be there.

For non-gym members tickets are just $10. If you’re already a member the event is free.

You can register ahead of time at the gym’s website.

2. Special dinner for married or engaged couples:

Awaken Coffee on Jackson Avenue is hosting a special Valentine’s dinner only for couples who are married or engaged.

The event is presented by Awaken City Church and Awaken Old City Church.

Tickets are $25 per couple and can be purchased through the church.

3. Valentines Day in the Islands:

If you’re wishing you could take a romantic island get away with your sweetie, turns out you don’t need to go far.

Bar Marley is hosting “Valentine’s Day in the Islands.”

There will be live music, drinks, and dinner served until 3 a.m. Couples can reserve a candle lit beach table by calling (865) 201-5765.

You can see the menu and more event details by visiting Bar Marley’s event page.

4. Last Days of Autumn Beer Tasting:

Last Days of Autumn Brewery is hosting an extra special Valentine’s Day beer tasting event.

Grab your friends or your sweetheart to enjoy food from Gypsy Kitchen and samplings of in-house made craft beers

Couples who purchase a ticket in advance will enjoy a full service dining experience that includes a shared appetizer and dessert, two entrees and of course… Beer!

You can purchase tickets through Eventbrite by clicking here.

5. Galentines Day:

If you just want a night out with the girls this Valentine’s, this is the event for you!

It will be held at Blackroad Market and Designs. Attendees can sip complimentary glasses of wine while shopping.

Everything at the Market will be 10% off for the event.

There will also be a drawing for free Mona B accessories.

Call (865) 525-9412 for ticket information.

6: Knoxville Jazz Orchestra Jazz Is For Lovers With Carmen Bradford

If you love music the Knoxville Jazz Orchestra will be playing Jazz is For Lovers with Carmen Bradford at the Bijou Theater, February 14.

You can purchase tickets here.

7. Valentine’s Day Wine and Chocolate Pairing:

The winery at Seven Springs Farm will have a wine and chocolate pairing event.

Attendees will each receive a complimentary wine glass, and be able to try eight different chocolate treats, each paired with wine.

The event is happening Sunday February 12 through Tuesday February 14.

Tickets are $15 and must be purchased in advance. Call (865) 745-2902 to buy tickets and learn more.

8. Chocolate Making:

Learn to make you own delicious chocolate treats at Knox Makers. This event is FREE and open to the public.

Discover the basics of chocolate making, from working with chocolate to making simple yet gorgeous ganache and dipped candies. We will even go over how to temper chocolate so you can work with it to fill molds and create artistic delights. This introduction class is a perfect starter for any budding chocolatier or cake maker that wants to understand more about how chocolate works. This class is also perfect for anyone who just really likes chocolate. Like all other Tuesday nights, this event is free and open to the public. Our night will begin with a Show and Share where attendees are encouraged to bring out the projects they have been working on. This is a great time to request feedback for the future direction of your project, or you can just bring out something you want to show off. We hope to see you there!

Just go to 116 Childress St. SW, Knoxville, Tennessee on February 14 at 6:30.