Tennessee gives up 14 point lead, falls to Georgia 76-75

Tennessee's Shembari Phillips, left, and Robert Hubbs III, right, walk off the court after they lost to Missouri 75-64 in an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 13, 2016, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
KNOXVILLE (WATE) – The Tennessee Volunteers gave up a 14-point second half lead to the Georgia Bulldogs Saturday afternoon to lose their first home game in over a month, 76-75.

The win snapped a three-game losing streak for Georgia (14-11, 5-7 SEC) and sent Tennessee (14-11, 6-6 SEC)  down to sixth place in the SEC.

Tennessee led Georgia 53-39 with 15 minutes left in the game before Georgia went on a furious 19 to 5 run to tie the game at 58 with just over 8 minutes left.

The Vols were led by Grant Williams who matched a career high 30 points for Tennessee while recording 4 rebounds and 3 blocks.

However, Tennessee could not stop Georgia guard J.J. Frazier who scored 29 points (20 of which came in the second half), 6 assists and a pair of steals.

Georgia shot a scorching 51.8 percent from the field while Tennessee shot an average 41.9 percent.

Tennessee will look to bounce back Tuesday on the road against the #15 Kentucky Wildcats.

Tennessee has now led by at least 13 points in the second half of each of its last three losses.

