Sheriff: Cookeville man accused of trying to murder his wife

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Cookeville man is accused of attempting to murder his wife by strangling her Wednesday.

The Putnam County sheriff said deputies responded to the 2400 block of Benton Young Road on a domestic assault call.

Deputies reportedly discovered evidence in the home that Matthew Swallows strangled his wife.

She was transported to Cookeville Regional Medical Center and is expected to be OK.

Additional evidence at the home led investigators to determine Swallows intended to murder his wife, according to the sheriff.

Swallows was booked into the Putnam County jail and charged with attempted first-degree murder.