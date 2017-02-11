Rockwood High School principal arrested; suspended without pay

Roane County Sheriff's Department
Roane County Sheriff's Department

ROCKWOOD (WATE) – Rockwood high school principal Christopher Cawood has been arrested according to the Roane County Sheriff’s Office website.

Cawood has been charged with domestic assault. No furter details have been released about his arrest.

Roane County Director of Schools, Dr. Leah Watkins, told WATE 6 On Your Side that they are aware of the charge against Cawood.

Dr. Watkins also said Cawood has been placed on suspension without pay pending investigation.

WATE 6 On Your Side is reaching out to the Roane County Sheriff’s Office for comment and will continue to update this story.

