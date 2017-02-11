Popular cheeses sold in Tennessee recalled due to listeria concerns

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – If you purchased cheese recently, you may want to check the labels. Three popular brands sold in Tennessee have been recalled over listeria concerns.

Ruth’s Salads has issued a recall for several of their Pimento and Cheese flavors.

Ruth’s Salads Pimento Spreads in Original Flavor, Old Fashion, Jalapeño, Lite, and Ruth’s Cream Cheese with Pineapple and Pecans are included.

If any products in your refirderator have a UPC code matching those listed below, return it to where you bought it for a refund.

74952-00005, 7oz.

74952-12023 12 oz.

74952-24023 24 oz.

74952-15005 16 oz.

74952-12014 12 oz.

74592-12000 12 oz.

74592-12008 12 oz.

Sargento also issuing a recall. On their website the company posted this statement:

The affected retail products are Sargento Ultra Thin Sliced Longhorn Colby, 6.84 oz., UPC 4610000228, with “Sell By” dates of “12APR17B” and “10MAY17B” and Sargento Chef Blends Shredded Nacho & Taco Cheese, 8 oz., UPC 4610040041, with “Sell By” dates of “H14JUN17” and “H12JUL17.” These products were packaged at our Plymouth, Wis. facility.

Out of an abundance of caution, Sargento is also recalling the following retail products because they were packaged on the same line as the affected cheese: Sargento Sliced Colby-Jack Cheese, 12 oz., UPC 4610000109 with “Sell By” date of “11JUN17B”

Sargento Sliced Pepper Jack Cheese, 12 oz., UPC 4610000108 with “Sell By” dates of “12JUN17B”, “09JUL17B” and “10JUL17B”

Sargento Chef Blends Shredded Taco Cheese 8 oz., UPC 4610040002 with “Sell By” dates of “H14JUN17”, “F28JUN17” and “D28JUN17”

Sargento Off The Block Shredded Fine Cut Colby-Jack Cheese, 8 oz., UPC 4610040014 with “Sell By” date of “F05JUL17”

Sargento Off The Block Shredded Fine Cut Cheddar Jack Cheese, 8 oz., UPC 4610040076 with “Sell By” date of “F05JUL17” If you have any of these products at home, do not eat them. You can return them to the store where you bought them for a refund. And, the Tennessee Department of Agriculture says the manufacturer of Amish Classic Colby deli horn cheese has recalled several lot numbers and instructed wholesalers and retailers to stop selling their stock. The action comes after the Agriculture Department discovered listeria monocytogenes in a sample of the cheese from a store in Trenton, Tennessee. State agriculture officials urged anyone who purchased any of the items not to consume them. No illnesses have been reported in Tennessee. The product sold as sliced deli cheese and has item number 55209. The manufacturer is recalling lot numbers 110316V02, 110316V03 and 110316V04. The company is also removing packaged Amish Classic Colby Cheese with item numbers 55241 and 55245 cut from the suspect 55209 product. Meijer’s Colby-jack deli horn lot number 110316V08 and Meijer’s Colby deli horn lot number 110216V05 are also part of the recall. Listeria mynocytogenes can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems.