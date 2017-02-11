Planned Parenthood supporters and protesters clash in Knoxville

WATE 6 On Your Side Staff Published: Updated:
pp3

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Thousands of protesters and supporters for Planned Parenthood clashed all across the nation Saturday either in support to strip Planned Parenthood of federal funding or in support of keeping the organization funded.

Hundreds of people gathered outside the Knoxville Health Center office off of Cherry street Saturday afternoon.

A number of Planned Parenthood supporters held signs saying “keep abortion legal” and “I stand with Planned Parenthood”.

Across the health center, pro-life supporters held signs saying “take my hand not my life” and “abortion is murder”.

Planned Parenthood has fought back against those who oppose the organization and say that if federal funds were taken away, women would have a harder time getting birth control or STD tests.

