Police: Gunman shot, killed by Nashville officer after traffic stop

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police say a gunman was shot by an officer and later died Friday afternoon after a traffic stop reportedly led to a struggle.

It happened at the Cayce Homes public housing development at South Sixth Street and Summer Place about 1 p.m.

Authorities said it began when Officer Josh Lippert, who was wearing a police uniform and driving an unmarked car, pulled over Jocques Scott Clemmons, 31, for running a stop sign.

Police say Clemmons got out of the car and started a physical confrontation with the officer.

Video captured by the Cayce Homes reportedly showed Clemmons abruptly charging at Lippert and making full contact with him.

Police say Clemmons then ran through the parking lot while appearing to hold something in his waistband. Officer Lippert was able to catch him, but as he tried to arrest Clemmons, they reportedly had another physical altercation.

According to Metro police, Clemmons fell to the ground and dropped a fully loaded .357 magnum pistol.

Lippert saw the weapon and tried to kick it away, but Clemmons reportedly grabbed the gun and picked it up.

Officials say he was given repeated commands to put down the weapon but did not comply.

That’s when Officer Lippert, who police say believed he was in imminent danger, fired three times at Clemmons as he was turning to move between two parked cars.

Clemmons was hit in the lower left back by what’s believed to have been two rounds. Lippert and fellow officers then gave first aid until personnel with the fire department arrived.

Two witnesses said they saw the man running before three shots were fired and he was hit in the back.

One of the witnesses, Sharika Kinnie, said she was pulling up to her mother’s home when she saw the man running.

“He got out of his car, left the door open, started running, police shot him in the back three times, he fell to the ground, a few police officers went over and looked at him, walked away, and that’s about it,” she described.

Clemmons was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, where he died a few hours later during surgery.

Officer Lippert, a five-year veteran of the department, has been placed on administrative assignment pending an investigation.