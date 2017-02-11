Marble City Opera Season Presents Chocolate & Wine

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Marble City Opera will present an evening of Opera, Chocolate & Wine Valentine’s weekend.

Performances will be presented at The Modern Studio, 109 W Anderson Ave, Knoxville, Tennessee at 7:30pm on February 16, 17 & 18, 2017. Marble City Opera will be featuring Knoxville’s local favorite performers, including Brandon Gibson and Michael Rodgers.

Marble City Opera continues to make strides with their mission to bring accessible opera performances to new venues, and new audiences in Knoxville.

“Kudos to stage directors Kathryn Frady and James Marvel for an accomplishment that reminded the audience what theatre is all about.”

– Alan Sherrod, ArtsKnoxville, October 2016

“One of the many engaging features of Marble City Opera has been its willingness and courage to present in a wide range of alternative performance spaces—from refurbished stages to coffee shop backrooms to church naves.”

– Alan Sherrod, ArtsKnoxville, May 2016

“Despite the extreme technical and artistic limitations of performing in the non-theatrical environment of a church, this MCO production of Amahl and the Night Visitors was, in many ways, its most accomplished one to date.”

– Alan Sherrod, ArtsKnoxville, December 2015

For more information, read reviews at ArtsKnoxville.com.

Tickets can be purchased online at www.marblecityopera.com. General admission is $50 per person and includes Chocolate and Wine handpicked by Holly Hambright of Holly’s Corner and Holly’s Eventful Dining.