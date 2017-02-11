Knoxville Ice Bears host “wiener dog races”

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – The Knoxville Ice Bears held their second ever “weiner dog races” Saturday night during the first intermission of their game against the Evansville Thunderbolts.

Dachshund owners brought their lovable wienies to the far end of the rink and let them run wild in a race to the other side:

WATE 6 On Your Side Sports Reporter Emily Proud reported that a dachshund named Rusty was crowned champion of the race.

Despite the good fun, the Knoxville Ice Bears were unable to come out of the game victorious, losing 4-1.