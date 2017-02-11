Friends of Literacy hosts bachelor auction to support cause

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – If you don’t have a date for Valentine’s don’t worry, you could place a bid and win the love of your life while also supporting a good cause this Spring. Knoxville’s Friends of Literacy is hosting a bachelor auction.

“After searching high and low, Friends of Literacy has discovered Knoxville’s most good looking, well-versed, and multi-talented men. Most importantly these men are single! They’ve put their boyish reservations aside for the good of a greater cause: fighting illiteracy in Knox County. How are they going to pull this off? By auctioning off dates with Prince Charming himself to the highest bidder on the floor! This year a model, a police officer, three attorneys, three realtors, and a radio personality are among the 22 bachelors that will take the stage. During the event, Friends of Literacy will auction off these bachelors who have proven to be caring, well-rounded, and generous men. Each bachelor is paired with a unique date package which has been donated by area businesses.”

It’s all happening Friday, March 3 at the Crowne Plaza. Tickets are $50 for general admission or $75 for the VIP experience.

Guests will begin arriving at 7:30 for an opportunity to mingle with bachelors before the main event. There will also be food and a cash bar.

Call (865) 549-7007 to or go to www.friendsofliteracy.org to reserve your ticket.

“The mission of Friends of Literacy is to support the delivery of free, high-quality literacy and adult education programs for adults in Knox County who are inadequately educated to meet the challenges of daily life. Working in partnership with area adult education providers, our goal is to help provide basic education and life-skills training so that our students become better workers, parents and citizens.”

Meet the 2017 bachelors View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Andrew O'Gara - ACCOUNT EXECUTIVE, TENNESSEE SMOKIES BASEBALL - AGE: 24 - HEIGHT: 6’1" Arrin Zedeh - ATTORNEY, OBERMAN AND RICE LAW FIRM - AGE: 35 - HEIGHT: 6’3" Bobby Nicholson -OWNER, OUTLIER’S -ADVANTAGE -AGE: 32 -HEIGHT: 5’9" Brandon Bell -ACTOR/MODEL, TALENT TREK AGENCY -AGE: 32 -HEIGHT: 6’2" Brian Brubaker -SERVICE TECHNICIAN, PROFESSIONAL COMPRESSED AIR -AGE: 43 -HEIGHT: 5’11" Doc Claussen -RAILROAD ADMINISTRATOR, GULF & OHIO RAILWAYS -AGE: 48 -HEIGHT: 6'2" Donald (DJ) Smith -SOFTWARE ENGINEER, LIBERA INC. -AGE: 26 -HEIGHT: 6’0" Erik Wiatr - REALTOR, KELLER WILLIAMS REALTY - AGE: 35 - HEIGHT: 5’9" Jake James Hasenauer -RADIO CO-HOST, THE MORNING AFTER SHOW ON 94Z FM -AGE: 38 -HEIGHT: 5’11" Jarvis Allen -DEVELOPMENT REPRESENTATIVE, COYOTE LOGISTICS -AGE: 25 -HEIGHT: 5’11" Jeff Helie -SPECIALIST, TRUGREEN -AGE: 48 -HEIGHT: 5’9" Jesse Papa -REALTOR, REALTY 360 PROPERTIES -AGE: 27 -HEIGHT: 5'11" John Hardy Jr. -RESEARCH ANALYST, -SCRIPPS NETWORK INTERACTIVE -AGE: 24 -HEIGHT: 5'10" Ken Pontrelli -GOVERNMENT LOAN ACCOUNT REPRESENTATIVE, VANDERBILT MORTGAGE -AGE: 26 -HEIGHT: 5’8" Luke Pfleger -GENERAL MANAGER, I LOVE JUICE BAR -AGE: 30 -HEIGHT: 6’4" Matt McClung -ASSISTANT DISTRICT ATTORNEY/MUNICIPAL JUDGE, STATE OF TENNESSEE -AGE: 32 -HEIGHT: 5’10" Mel Birdal -OUTSIDE SALES DIRECTOR, AGM -AGE: 41 -HEIGHT: 5’6" Pat Joyce -BAR MANAGER, SAPPHIRE -AGE: 32 -HEIGHT: 6’5" Pete Franzen -POLICE OFFICER, CITY OF KNOXVILLE -AGE: 49 -HEIGHT: 5'8" Rick Fields -PERIPHERAL CLINICAL SPECIALIST, BOSTON SCIENTIFIC -AGE: 44 -HEIGHT: 6’2" Stanley Barnett -ATTORNEY, GRIBBLE, CARPENTER & ASSOCIATES, PLLC -AGE: 59 -HEIGHT: 5’8.5" Warren Pineda -REALTOR, COLDWELL BANKER WALLACE & WALLACE -AGE: 28 -HEIGHT: 6’1"