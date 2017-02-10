Woman hit by vehicle in East Knoxville

WATE 6 On Your Side Staff Published:
KNOXVILLE (WATE) – A woman was taken to the hospital with life threatening injuries after she was hit by a vehicle in East Knoxville.

The Knoxville Police Department says they were called to Strawberry Plains Pike at Huckleberry Springs Road to investigate a pedestrian who had been hit by a vehicle. Knoxville Fire Department and Rural/Metro were also called to the scene.

The woman was taken to UT Medical Center for what are described as life-threatening injuries. Forensic technicians and investigators were called to the scene to investigate.

No other details have been released, including the woman’s name.

