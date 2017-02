NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Two state lawmakers have proposed a bill to protect drivers if they hit a protester.

House Bill 668 is sponsored by Sen. Bill Ketron and Rep. Matthew Hill.

It would provide immunity to a driver who hits a protester that is blocking traffic.

The driver must also exercise due care.

The bill was introduced Wednesday, but it has not been assigned for discussion yet.

Similar bills have been proposed in other parts of the country.