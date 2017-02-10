Retired Knoxville police K-9 dies from ruptured spleen

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – A retired Knoxville Police Department K9 passed away Friday after health complications.

Police shared on Facebook that K-9 Ammo died after suffering a ruptured spleen, possibly due to cancer. Ammo served the City of Knoxville from 2008 to 2016 when he retired. He was assigned to Sgt. Nate Skellenger for most of his career as a dual purpose K-9, living with Sgt. Skellenger and his family at their home.

Many residents were commenting on Knoxville Police Department’s post, sharing their condolences.