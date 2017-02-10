Police standoff situation reported at North Knoxville apartment complex

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Knoxville police and a SWAT team surrounded a North Knoxville apartment complex Friday morning for what appeared to be a standoff situation.

Law enforcement were outside the building on Rennoc Road for several hours trying to make contact with someone inside.

Few details have been released about the situation, but WATE 6 On Your Side is working to learn more.

