Overturned vehicle blocks I-40 lanes in Downtown Knoxville

WATE 6 On Your Side Staff Published: Updated:
(source: Knoxville Police Department)
KNOXVILLE (WATE) – An overturned vehicle has several lanes of Interstate 40 near Alcoa Highway blocked Friday night.

The crash was reported around 9:30 p.m. The Knoxville Police Department says all lanes westbound except the inside lane are blocked.

The incident is estimated to be cleared by 10:30 p.m., according to the Tennessee Department of Transportation. It is not yet know whether anyone was injured and if so, what their conditions are.

