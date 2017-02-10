‘Kookfest’ protestors ask for town hall at Rep. Duncan’s Knoxville office

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Protestors gathered outside Congressman Jimmy Duncan’s Knoxville office on Friday, upset that he won’t hold town hall meetings.

Duncan said in response to his constituents earlier this week that town hall meetings “would very quickly turn into shouting opportunities for extremists, kooks and radicals.” His constituents took that message and developed what they called “Kookfest.” A number of protestors turned up outside his office to try to get Duncan’s attention so they can voice their opinions on issues like Obamacare.

Previous story: Rep. Duncan turns down request for town hall; ‘Kookfest’ protest event planned

“When so many of us are trying to ask the same question, if we’re able to have a town hall or some sort of forum, it would make it so much easier if we could address all of these people who have very similar questions at one time and it would be and it would be a better use of the congressman’s time as well,” said Nathan Higdon with group Indivisible East Tennessee, a group inspired by a national anti-Trump movement with a goal of getting lawmakers’ attention.

Duncan’s deputy chief of staff Don Walker earlier this week said, “By the bullying tone of most of these phone calls and emails… he can tell that a public meeting would not be productive.”

Walker said on Friday that the congressman’s chief of staff met with some of the protestors.

