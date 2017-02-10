Knoxville police to offer child safety seat checkpoints

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – The Knoxville Police Department is working with families to help keep their children safe in the car.

There will be Child Safety Seat Checkpoints throughout the year for the public. Personnel have completed the 32-hour training and will be at 917 E. 5th Avenue from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The dates of the event are: Feb. 11, March 11, April 8, May 13, June 10, July 8, Aug. 12, Sept. 9, Oct. 14, Nov. 11 and Dec. 9.

The city provides a list of the safety seat rules on its website.

