George and Amal Clooney expecting twins this summer

The Associated Press Published:
FILE - In this Feb. 1, 2016 file photo, Amal Clooney, left, and George Clooney arrive at the world premiere of "Hail, Caesar!" in Los Angeles. The couple wed on Sept. 27, 2014, in Venice, Italy. The Clooneys are expecting twins in June, Julie Chen said Thursday on CBS' "The Talk." George Clooney told Chen in late January that his wife, a human rights attorney, was pregnant, "The Talk" host said. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)
LOS ANGELES (AP) — George and Amal Clooney may want to share pregnancy notes with Beyonce and Jay Z.

The Clooneys are expecting twins in June, Julie Chen said Thursday on CBS’ “The Talk.” George Clooney told Chen in late January that his wife, a human rights attorney, was pregnant, “The Talk” host said.

The Clooneys’ news followed Beyonce and Jay Z’s announcement last week that the superstar singer is expecting twins.

George Clooney’s publicist didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

The children will be the first for the couple, who married in 2014.

