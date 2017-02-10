Gatlinburg FEMA recovery center closes Friday

GATLINBURG (WATE) – Three months after wildfires ripped through Sevier County, the community is still coming together to rebuilt.

After the fires, the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) set up recovery centers in Pigeon Forge and Gatlinburg. Friday, the recovery centers will close up shop at 6:00 p.m.

Federal disaster assistance is available to eligible individuals and households, as well as those who were working in or visiting Sevier County between November 28 and December and had disaster related damage. The deadline to apply is February 13. So far more than $6 million in diaster assistance has been given for housing and needs assistance.

The deadline to apply for a SBA loan is February 13. The loans cover temporary housing, repairs, personal property and other serious disaster-related needs not covered by insurance.

Friday and Saturday, there is a bluegross concert at the LeConte Center in Pigeon Forge. Friday’s lineup includes Doyle Lawson and Quicksilver, The Grascals, Flatt Lonesome and Volume 5. Saturday’s lineup includes the Lonesome River Band, Barry Bales and Friends, Newton, Dave Adkins Band, and Jimbo Whaley & Greenbriar.

Proceeds will help the Dollywood Foundation’s Wildfire Scholarship Fund, to provide scholarship funds for children of families affected by the fires.

Tickers are $30 for one night or $50 for both nights and can be purchased at the door. Concerts begin at 5 p.m. each night.