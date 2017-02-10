Dog found with gunshot wound in Knox County

MASCOT (WATE) – A dog was found dead Tuesday, according to Knox County Sheriff’s Department.

The Knox County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call for a dog with a gunshot wound on Alco Loop Road in Mascot.

The female pit bull weighs 40 pounds, is light brown. Her hair is white on her neck, chest and paws. The dog has some hair loss near her hindquarters.

Investigators say she was wearing a faded camouflage collar with no tags and did not have a microchip.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Knox County Sheriff’s Office at 865-215-2243.

