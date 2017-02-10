Alcoa snaps Maryville’s 18-game win streak, Catholic stays golden

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – The Alcoa boys basketball team stole the Rebels’ thunder on Friday night.

The Tornados blew past Maryville 89-68, snapping the Rebels’ 18-game win streak. Maryville had not lost a game dating back to Dec. 6. The streak included a two-point win over Alcoa on Jan. 12.

Maryville (22-3) will wrap up the regular season on Monday with a road trip to Bradley Central. Alcoa (16-10) visits Greeneville on Tuesday.

Down the road at Knoxville Catholic, the Irish’s 18-game win streak was also on the line.

Catholic (22-1) stayed golden, holding off Bearden 67-63. The Bulldogs (17-8) came in winners of seven consecutive games.

The Irish host Knox Christian on Tuesday. It was Bearden’s last game of the regular season.