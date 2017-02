CORBIN, Ky. (WATE) – A man is dead after a stabbing in Knox County, Kentucky Thursday.

Investigators say the stabbing happened at 9 p.m. on Louis Lane in Corbin. The victim was pronounced dead by the Knox County Coroner.

Officers are still at the scene.

There is no more information at this time.

