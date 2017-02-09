KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Thursday, February 9 is both National Pizza Day and National Bagel Day. Companies are celebrating by offering customers deals:

Pilot and Flying J Travel Centers

Through Feb. 12—the entire week of National Pizza Day—Pilot Flying is giving guests a free slice of PJ Fresh pizza, when you display this online coupon. PJ Fresh Pizza is available at more than 250 Pilot Travel Centers and Flying J Travel Plazas across North America.

Einstein Bros. Bagels

Einstein Bros. Bagels is celebrating National Bagel Day with a free bagel and shmear. You’ll need this coupon in order to redeem this double freebie.

Pizza Hut

Pizza Hut is teaming up with Amazon Alexa to give pizza-lovers a 30 percent off voice orders of select menu items for both pickup and delivery. The offer is good through February 16. All you need to do is say “Alexa, ask Pizza Hut for a pizza,” or “Alexa, open Pizza Hut.” The discount will be automatically applied and shown on your receipt. Menu options include Pepperoni Pizza, Cheese Pizza, Veggie Lover’s Pizza, Meat Lover’s Pizza, Supreme Pizza, Breadsticks, Cinnamon Sticks, and soft drinks.

If you want to skip the tech and just get to the grub, Pizza Hut is also offering a medium three-topping pizza deal for $6.

Papa John’s

Papa John’s Pizza is celebrating National Pizza Day with a 50 percent discount off any regular-priced pizza and 40 percent off all online orders. You can also get an extra large 3-topping pizza for $10.

Chuck E Cheese

Take $2 off any large pizza with this printable coupon.

Domino’s

Domino’s customers who order online can enjoy a large, three-topping pizza for $7.99. You can also get any two medium two-topping pizzas, stuffed cheese bread, eight-piece chicken wings or a dish of pasta for $5.99 each.

Marco’s

Marco’s Pizza is offering $3 off orders over $15 or $5 off orders over $20.

Hungry Howies

Hungry Howies is inviting diners to take advantage of its National Pizza Day prize– a large pizza (with three toppings) for just $7.99.

Little Caesars

Little Caesars has a new “5 items for $5” menu. While the deal is not specific for National Pizza Day, customers can still enjoy Cinnamon Loaded Crazy Bites, Bacon Cheddar Loaded Crazy Bites, Caesar Wings, Four 20 oz Pepsi products, or a Large Classic Pizza for $5 each.

Do you see what I see?! I can smell it… It's such a tease! Flip on the TV to see why they have pizza at 6am pic.twitter.com/b4AG8w3X24 — Trent Magill (@TrentMWeather) February 9, 2017