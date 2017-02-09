UT School of Music hosts Black History Month concert

WATE 6 On Your Side Staff Published:
vlcsnap-2017-02-09-23h43m37s121

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Musicians celebrated Black History Month Thursday night at the University of Tennessee with a musical tour through African-American history.

The UT School of Music hosted an ensemble concert featuring a gospel choir, steel band and UT music students. The event’s organizer, Dr. Loneka Battiste, praised the talented singers and how they portrayed different points in African-American history.

“There are many genres that are African-American in nature and we hear about them on the radio, but there are a variety of styles African-Americans compose in,” she said.

The university is hosting events like this concert all month to celebrate Black History Month.

 

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s