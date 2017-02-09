Tavern, donut shop receive low grades on Knox County health inspection

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Two different types of restaurants had the lowest health inspection grades of the week.

One of these eating places specializes in sandwiches, lunch meals, as well as preparing fresh made donuts. The other place serves burgers, BBQ, pizza, stakes and seafood, but some of the violations spotted by the health inspectors are similar.

K-Town Tavern, 320 N. Peters Road – Grade: 82

K-Town Tavern received a passing score, but with several risk factors noted in the inspector’s report, a follow-up will be necessary.

The inspector writes she found some food in the cooler that was out of date. That the best serve date had expired. Once food is held for over 24 hours in the refrigerator, it must have a date mark on it and must be used within 7 days of being opened in order to fight listeria.

The inspector also found some cooked food improperly stored below raw beef. They also write that a rag or cloth that is used to clean tables was not in the sanitzer bucket where it is supposed to be kept.

It wouldn’t have mattered anyway, had it been in the bucket between cleaning, because the inspector writes that the bucket had no sanitizer in it.

Duck – Grade: 82

The next lowest scoring restaurant is Duck Donuts, located on Kingston Pike. The grade is an 83. Below 70 is considered unsanitary by the health department.

At Duck Donuts, the inspector writes when she asked employees questions about health rules, they couldn’t answer them. The manager was aware of them, but the kitchen and counter workers were not.

The inspector also watched a kitchen worker touch her hair then went on to prepare food, and another worker didn’t properly wash his hands before preparing food.

There were also some unlabeled chemical spray bottles found next to food — chemicals are supposed to be labeled and kept away from food. Also, wet clothes were found on one of the food preparation tables, the clothes should have been in the sanitizer bucket.

It was recommended that the staff at Duck Donuts go through one of the free food safety classes held every month.

More online: Read this week’s inspection reports [PDF]

Quite a few restaurants received perfect health inspection grades.

Top Scores of the Week:

Dickey’s Barbecue Pit – Grade: 100

Potbelly Sandwich Shop, 11661 Parkside Drive – Grade: 100

Rosarito’s Mexican Cantina, 210 Lovell Road – Grade: 100

Firehouse Subs, 10728 Hardin Valley Road – Grade: 100

Volunteer’s BBQ, 6509 Chapman Highway – Grade: 100

Archer’s BBQ, 10205 Kingston Pike – Grade: 99

Kojo Japanese Grill, 8883 Town & Country Circle – Grade: 99

McDonald’s, 9501 Kingston Pike – Grade: 98

Subway, 10244 Kingston Pike – Grade: 98

Arby’s, 400 Cedar Bluff Road – Grade: 98

Bojangle’s, 3807 Western Avenue – Grade: 98

Firehouse Subs, 4419 Western AVenue – Grade: 98

If critical violations are noted in inspection reports, the restaurants are usually re-inspected within 2 weeks.