Ricky Skaggs to highlight free Sevierville bluegrass, barbecue festival

SEVIERVILLE (WATE) – Legendary bluegrass artist Ricky Skaggs headlines the Bloomin’ BBQ & Bluegrass Festival this May in Sevierville.

The 14-time Grammy winner will be the main attraction at the free event which begins Friday, May 19, with performances by The Hogslop String Band, Paul Williams and the Victory Trio, The Church Sisters and Thrown off the Train.

Performances on Saturday, May 20, include Sevierville native Bill Mize, Dixie Stampede’s house band Mountain Ruckus, Lorraine Jordan & Carolina Road, The Kenny and Amanda Smith Band, and Joe Mullins & the Radio Ramblers. Ricky Skaggs takes the stage at 8 p.m.

Full lineup:

Friday, May 19

5:00 – Hogslop String Band

6:00 – Paul Williams & Victory Trio

7:00 – The Church Sisters

8:00 – Thrown Off the Train (founding members of Pine Mountain Railroad)

Saturday, May 20

Noon – Bill Mize (Grammy winner and Sevierville native)

1:00 – Mountain Ruckus presented by Dixie Stampede

2:00 & 5:00 – Lorraine Jordan & Carolina Road

3:00 & 6:00 – Kenny & Amanda Smith Band

4:00 & 7:00 – Joe Mullins & Radio Ramblers

8:00 – Ricky Skaggs