No. 24 Lady Vols use three-point shooting to pull past Missouri 77-66

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – No. 24 Tennessee made nine three-pointers to pull past Missouri 77-66 on Thursday night at Thompson-Boling Arena.

Lady Vols redshirt junior guard Diamond DeShields scored a game-high 22 points to lead Tennessee, who had four starters finish in double-figures. Jaime Nared totaled 18 points while Mercedes Russell and Jordan Reynolds each had 12. It was the ninth time DeShields has scored 20-plus points this season.

The win puts Tennessee (16-8, 7-4) ahead of the Tigers (16-9, 6-5) in the SEC standings after both team came in with 6-4 records in SEC play.

Tennessee’s shooting from long range was the best it’s been in conference play this season. The Lady Vols were 9-17 from beyond the arc was also the third highest this season. Tennessee was 11-23 against Troy on Dec. 21 and 12-14 against Navy on Nov. 13. Meanwhile, the Lady Vols held Missouri to a season low in three-pointers made with two.

With five games remaining, the Lady Vols will host Texas A&M on Sunday. The game will be televised nationally on ESPNU at 2 p.m. ET.