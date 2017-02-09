Netflix releases dates for new, returning shows

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – After the season four finale of “Orange is the New Black” many fans are eagerly awaiting the fifth season premier.

Netflix announced Wednesday the fifth season would premiere on June 9. Along with the release date, Netflix unveiled a 15-second teaser for the new season, providing a first glimpse of the collective mood of the orange-clad prisoners.

Netflix also released the first teaser trailer an announced a premier date for its upcoming series, “Dear White People.” The ten half-hour episodes are based on the film, which was a hit at the Sundance Film Festival in 2014.

The series focuses on a group of students and their experiences at predominantly white, fictional ivy League Winchester University. The series’ title takes its name from the title of the radio show hosted by Winchester sophomore Samantha White, played in the upcoming show by Logan Browning.

Schedule

February 1st

Ashley Madison: Sex, Lies, and Cyber Attacks (2016)

Babe (1995)

Babe: Pig in the City (1998)

Balto (1995)

Balto 2: Wolf Quest (2001)

Balto 3: Wings of Change (2004)

Contact (1997)

Corpse Bride (2005)

Finding Dory (2016) Disney Exclusive

Eleven P.M. (1928)

From This Day Forward: A Trans Love Story (2016)

Gun Runners (2015)

Hell-Bound Train (1930)

Highly Strung (2015)

Hot Biskits (1931)

I Am Sun Mu (2016)

Invincible (2006)

Les beaux malaises (Season 1-4)

Magic Mike (2012)

Masha’s Spooky Stories (Season 1)

Mother with a Gun (2016)

Paris Is Burning (1990)

Project X (1987)

Silver Streak (1976)

The Blair Witch Project (1990)

The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch & the Wardrobe (2005)

The Five Heartbeats (1995)

The Furchester Hotel: Season 1-2 (2014)

The Girl from Chicago (1932)

The Longest Day (1962)

The Nightmare Before Christmas (1993)

Twilight (2008)

Women in Gold (2015)

February 2nd

American Crime Story: The People v. O.J. Simpson (Season 1)

Frequency (Season 1) The CW Early Release

February 3rd

Daniel Sosa: Sosafado (2017) Netflix Original

Imperial Dreams (2017) Netflix Original

Santa Clarita Diet (Season 1) Netflix Original Series

February 4th

Superbad (2007)

February 5th

Elvira I Will Give You My Life but I’m Using It (2014)

Los herederos (2015)

February 6th

Girls Lost (2015)

Me, Myself and Her (2015)

February 7th

Michael Bolton’s Big, Sexy Valentine’s Day Special (2017) Netflix Original

February 8th

Tiempos Felices (2014)

Girl Asleep (2015)

February 10th

Abstract: The Art of Design (Season 1) Netflix Original

David Brent: Life on the Road (2016) Netflix Original

February 11th

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend (Season 2) The CW Early Release

Stronger Than The World (2017) Netflix Original

February 12th

Clouds of Sils Maria (2014)

February 13th

Code: Debugging the Gender Gap (2016)

Magicians: Life in the Impossible (2016)

February 14th

Girlfriend’s Day Netflix Original

Katherine Ryan: In Trouble Netflix Original

King Cobra (2016)

Miraculous Ladybug (Season 1)

Project Mc 2 (Season 4) Netflix Original

White Nights Netflix Original

February 15th

Aram, Aram (2015)

Before I Go to Sleep (2014)

Fire Song (2015)

February 16th

Milk (2008)

Sundown (2016)

February 17th

Chef’s Table (Season 3) Netflix Original

DreamWorks Dragons: Race to the Edge (Season 4) Netflix Original

Kill Ratio (2016)

The Seven Deadly Sins (Season 2) Netflix Original

February 19th

Girl Meets World (Season 3)

Growing Up Wild (2016)

Tini: El Gran Cambio De Violetta (2016)

When Calls the Heart (Season 3)

February 23rd

Sausage Party (2016)

February 24th

I Don’t Feel At Home In This World Anymore (2017) Netflix Original

Legend Quest (Season 1) Netflix Original

Ultimate Beastmaster Netflix Original

Ultimate Beastmaster Mexico Netflix Original

VeggieTales in the City (Season 1) Netflix Original

February 26th

Night Will Fall (2016)

February 27th

Brazilian Western (2013)

February 28th

Be Here Now (2015)

Michael Birbiglia: Thank God for Jokes (2017) Netflix Original

Netflix Originals coming to Netflix in March 2017

Burning Sands

Release Date: March 10th, 2017

Appearing at the Sundance film festival in January, this film was highly rated among the attendees of the festival. The film stars Alfre Woodard who appeared in January’s big Netflix release, A Series of Unfortunate Events as Josephine Anwhistle. The movie follows the college hazing process. It ensembles a cast including the likes of Trevor Jackson, Rotimi, Octavius Johnson, Malik Brazille and Mitchell Edwards.

Love (Season 2)

Release Date: March 10th, 2017

Judd Apatow’s second season to his first Netflix show has been long overdue. The second season will continue the on and off again relationship between Gus and Mickey. It’ll continue the stories of our two main characters as well as introduce new ones which throw even more spanners into their lives.

Marvel’s Iron Fist (Season 1)

Release Date: March 17th, 2017

The final Defender is due to get his own solo outing in March which will then leave the doors wide open for the four to team up later in the year. Iron Fist much like our other heroes has super strength and the ability to kick some ass but he is tied to a mythical being instead. Iron Fist is played by Finn Jones who is most commonly known for his role on HBO’s Game of Thrones.

Deidra & Laney Rob a Train

Release Date: March 17th, 2017

The second Sundance purchase is a crime film that stars Rachel Crow, Missi Pyle and Danielle Nicolet. It tells the story of two young girls forced to rob trains after their mother is put away in jail. After a successful heist, an investigator is hired to track them down and bring them to justice.

13 Reasons Why

Release Date: March 31st, 2017

This brand new Netflix Original series is based on the book series of the same name. The story is of a girl who committed suicide but left behind a series of cassette tapes explaining why she deciding to end her own life. It’s a teen mystery thriller drama. It features a fairly new cast. Selena Gomez is also one of the executive producers for the series.

Samurai Gourmet

Release Date: March 17th, 2017

You aren’t able to find too much out about a new Japanese series heading exclusively to Netflix other than it’s based on a manga series of the same name. Honami Suzuki, Naoto Takenaka and Tetsuji Tamayama are all scheduled to be in this series. Twelve episodes have been confirmed for the series that follows a retired man who discovers his love for food and drink.

The Discovery

Release Date: March 31st, 2017

The third Sundance purchase comes in the form of The Discovery. It’s a mystery thriller directed by Charlie McDowell tells a love story a year after someone was able to scientifically prove that the afterlife exists. The movie stars Jason Segal, Rooney Mara, Jesse Plemons, Riley Keough and Robert Redford. The movie has generally mixed reviews from the festival.