Nashville stars honor Randy Travis at concert

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WRKN) – Hundreds of fans, dozens of artists, packed into Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday for a country legend.

Minutes before his tribute show began, Randy Travis met with the press, his wife Mary Davis at his side. “When the artists started falling into place, calling in and saying we want to be a part of it, it just meant so much,” Davis said.

Artist after artist poured into Bridgestone for a chance to sing for the icon. Since suffering a stroke in 2013, Travis has been unable to perform. Chuck Wicks would be one of the first, putting his spin on “If I Didn’t Have You,” a favorite tune from his youth.

“I was excited about it,” exclaimed Wicks. “Cause I grew up listening to Randy. Like everyone in this room probably did.”

Collin Raye compared Travis to country stars of old.

“To me he’s kind of the thread between George Jones, Merle Haggard, those guys, and what came after,” noted Raye.

In addition to honoring the legendary singer, the show will also benefit the Randy Travis Foundation, which was started to raise money for stroke research and rehabilitation.

Randy Travis, wife speaks on stroke awareness at Senate committee meeting

Earlier in the day Wednesday, Travis and his wife spoke before a senate committee for stroke awareness.

“Randy stared death in the face and death blinked. That’s why we are here today,” his wife Mary Davis said.

In the summer of 2013, Travis suffered a stroke. He has since undergone extensive treatment and therapy to regain his voice.

“We had heard that three to six months after the stroke is pretty much where your care is going to be for the rest of your life,” Davis said. “I don’t accept that because we have seen so many changes. We have come a long way now.”

The couple said the main purpose for their testimony Wednesday was to offer hope to others who had suffered strokes and to encourage them in their recovery.

“I speak to the family members and to the medical field to never give up. Not ever to steal that hope. Giant baby steps do make a difference,” Davis said.

Last fall, during his induction into the Country Music Hall of Fame, Travis sang for the first time since suffering the stroke more than three years earlier. Less than a month later, he sang part of his classic song, “Forever and Ever, Amen” at the 50th annual CMA Awards.