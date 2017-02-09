Nashville man found dead in Georgia woods

The Associated Press Published:
police-lights

DALTON, Ga. (AP) — Medical examiners for the Georgia Bureau of Investigation have identified a man whose body was found in the woods in Whitfield County last month.

The Chattanooga Times Free Press reports Sheriff Scott Chitwood says the body is that of 26-year-old Luis Antonio Lopez, of Nashville.

Lopez’s parents reported him missing soon after a 13-year-old boy found a body Jan. 10.

Chitwood, in a statement, said investigators believe Lopez may have been killed in Tennessee and the suspects drove him to the area to dispose of the body. It’s about a 30 mile drive between Chattanooga, Tennessee, and Dalton, Georgia.

The sheriff’s office, the GBI, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and other Tennessee law enforcement agencies are still investigating the case. Chitwood says significant information has been developed.

Lopez was charged in June 2016 as part of a 2-year drug investigation.

