March of Dimes kicks off ‘March for Babies’ campaign in Knoxville

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – The March of Dimes kicked off its “March for Babies” campaign Thursday at Zoo Knoxville.

The walk will be held on April 29 and will include live music, face painting and admission into the zoo all day.

“We’ll have a walk around the zoo and there will be some food and prizes,” said local board chair Dr. Leonard Brabson. “There will be things to kids of all ages, but it’s basically a kickoff to raise money for March of Dimes and just a fun place to do it. We did it here last year with a great response and we’re looking forward to that again this year.”

More online: Register for March for Babies

March of Dimes is an organization that helps premature babies and babies born with birth defects. Last year they were able to help more than 4 million children.

You can participate in the walk by yourself or with a team. You just have to register online and donate a minimum of $10.