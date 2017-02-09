Love chocolate? This could be your dream job

Related Coverage Indulge your sweet tooth at Knoxville Chocolatefest

READING, ENGLAND ( WCMH ) – Multinational chocolate maker Modelez is looking for a chocolate taster who is willing to provide some ‘objective and honest feedback.’

Mondelez International is the company behind brands such as Cadbury, Milka, Prince and Oreo.

According to the job description , the chocolate taster will be responsible for the following:

Be able to taste chocolate and cocoa beverage products and give objective and honest feedback.

Work within a team of panelists to share opinions and collaborate to reach an agreement on taste.

Use a clearly defined vocabulary to describe products and aid in the discrimination between products.

Be consistent in the results given.

Know the ethical and legal compliance responsibilities of the position; raise questions and concerns when faced with an ethical or compliance issue; apply integrity in all aspects of professional conduct.

Chocolate tasters are key in helping Mondelez perfect and launch an entirely new product all over the world.

Qualifications:

A passion for confectionary and taste buds for detection

Honesty when it comes to giving an opinion

Eager to try new inventive products

A communicative personality to build great relationships with your panel

A firm grasp of the English Language