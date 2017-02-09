Knoxville police chief shares personal experience with drug epidemic

NASHVILLE (WATE) – Knoxville Police Chief David Rausch got emotional Thursday while sharing a personal connection to the drug epidemic.

Rausch gave his account while speaking to the state legislature’s opioid task force, saying this is an issue that affects all of us – every family and every community.

“You talk about the NAS issue, neonatal abstinence syndrome. I’m personally going through this. I have a stepson who is an addict. His girlfriend is an addict. They just had a baby who I’m now raising – six months,” said Rausch as he broke down into tears. “Thank God to Children’s Hospital.”

Eventually, Rausch was able to continue his presentation and answer questions. Earlier he told lawmakers about his experience with opioids since becoming chief, from fighting pill mills to addiction at all levels including the downfall of Judge Richard Baumgartner and even one of his own officers arrested in a drug ring.

WATE 6 On Your Side has reached out to Chief Rausch to see if he would be willing to share more of his personal account. He has not yet responded.