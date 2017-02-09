Knoxville police chief shares personal experience with drug epidemic

WATE 6 On Your Side Staff Published: Updated:
still0209_00000

NASHVILLE (WATE) – Knoxville Police Chief David Rausch got emotional Thursday while sharing a personal connection to the drug epidemic.

Rausch gave his account while speaking to the state legislature’s opioid task force, saying this is an issue that affects all of us – every family and every community.

“You talk about the NAS issue, neonatal abstinence syndrome. I’m personally going through this. I have a stepson who is an addict. His girlfriend is an addict. They just had a baby who I’m now raising – six months,” said Rausch as he broke down into tears. “Thank God to Children’s Hospital.”

Eventually, Rausch was able to continue his presentation and answer questions. Earlier he told lawmakers about his experience with opioids since becoming chief, from fighting pill mills to addiction at all levels including the downfall of Judge Richard Baumgartner and even one of his own officers arrested in a drug ring.

WATE 6 On Your Side has reached out to Chief Rausch to see if he would be willing to share more of his personal account. He has not yet responded.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s