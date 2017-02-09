Kidnapping suspect taken into custody at Middle Tennessee motel

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A suspect was taken into custody at an Antioch motel for allegedly kidnapping someone early Thursday morning.

Metro police said they were performing a welfare check at a Hermitage area home when they noticed damage to a rear door. Officers continued investigating when the resident could not be located.

The investigation led officers to the Quarters Inn at the intersection of Bell Road and Cane Ridge Road, according to police. The missing person was located by police and reportedly told officers the suspect forced their way into the home through the back door. The victim told Metro police they were in fear for their safety and went with the suspect to the Antioch motel.

No one was injured. The suspect was taken into custody and charged with aggravated kidnapping and burglary.