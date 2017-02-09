Insurance information forum for homeowners affected by Sevier County wildfire

GATLINBURG (WATE) – The Tennessee Department of Commerce and Insurance is hosting a community insurance assistance forum for home and property owners affected by the Sevier County wildfires.

The forum will be Thursday, February 16, from 5 to 7:30 p.m. at Rocky Top Sports World, 1870 Sports World Boulevard, in Gatlinburg. The forum will offer consumers to ask questions, get information and file complaints about the fires.

The TDCI’s Consumer Insurance Division Team  will learn common concerns among homeowners related to their insurance claims, explain the state’s complaint process, and help consumers file complaints. Home and property owners should bring any paperwork or photos related to their claims.

If residents cannot attend the meeting, they can fill out an online insurance complaint form.

 

