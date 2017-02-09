Disney On Ice wands sold at Knoxville shows recalled for injury risk

(source: Feld Entertainment)
(source: Feld Entertainment)

VIENNA, Va. (WATE) – Feld Entertainment is recalling light-spinner wands sold at Disney On Ice and Disney Live shows, including last November’s show in Knoxville, because they could injure children.

The wands have either Mickey Mouse or Minne Mouse on the top. The Mickey Mouse wands are yellow, red and black. The Minnie Mouse wands are pink, white and blue. Both varieties measure 18 inches tall. They contain lot numbers 954544 and 954603 imprinted on the bottom.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission says the top component can detach, exposing an eight inch metal rod, which can injure young children. No injuries have been reported.

They were sold for about $22 at the following Disney On Ice and Disney Live shows from October 2016 through November 2016.

Show Location Dates
Disney Live Buffalo, N.Y. October 23, 2016
Allentown, Pa. October 27-28, 2016
Erie, Pa. October 21, 2016
Hershey, Pa. October 22, 2016
Pittsburgh, Pa. October 14, 2016
Reading, Pa. October 30, 2016
Wilkes Barre, Pa. October 29, 2016
Charleston, W.Va. October 15, 2016
Wheeling, W.Va. October 16, 2016
Disney On Ice Baltimore, Md. October 27-30, 2016
Fairfax, Va. October 19-23, 2016
Knoxville, Tenn. November 2-6, 2016
Worcester, Mass. November 2-6, 2016
Salt Lake City, Utah November 10-13, 2016

Customers should stop using the wands and contact Feld Entertainment for a full refund at 800-755-1530 or 703-448-3683 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday. You can also email Recall@feldinc.com.

