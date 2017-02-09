Disney On Ice wands sold at Knoxville shows recalled for injury risk

VIENNA, Va. (WATE) – Feld Entertainment is recalling light-spinner wands sold at Disney On Ice and Disney Live shows, including last November’s show in Knoxville, because they could injure children.

The wands have either Mickey Mouse or Minne Mouse on the top. The Mickey Mouse wands are yellow, red and black. The Minnie Mouse wands are pink, white and blue. Both varieties measure 18 inches tall. They contain lot numbers 954544 and 954603 imprinted on the bottom.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission says the top component can detach, exposing an eight inch metal rod, which can injure young children. No injuries have been reported.

They were sold for about $22 at the following Disney On Ice and Disney Live shows from October 2016 through November 2016.

Show Location Dates Disney Live Buffalo, N.Y. October 23, 2016 Allentown, Pa. October 27-28, 2016 Erie, Pa. October 21, 2016 Hershey, Pa. October 22, 2016 Pittsburgh, Pa. October 14, 2016 Reading, Pa. October 30, 2016 Wilkes Barre, Pa. October 29, 2016 Charleston, W.Va. October 15, 2016 Wheeling, W.Va. October 16, 2016 Disney On Ice Baltimore, Md. October 27-30, 2016 Fairfax, Va. October 19-23, 2016 Knoxville, Tenn. November 2-6, 2016 Worcester, Mass. November 2-6, 2016 Salt Lake City, Utah November 10-13, 2016

Customers should stop using the wands and contact Feld Entertainment for a full refund at 800-755-1530 or 703-448-3683 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday. You can also email Recall@feldinc.com.