Bassmaster Elite comes to Jefferson City

Jefferson City, TN (WATE) – The Bassmaster Elite Series opened their season Thursday morning on a frigid day from Cherokee Lake, but some cold temperatures didn’t scare off the 100+ anglers out on the lake for day one.

Early morning temperatures were in the 20s, but Louisiana fisherman Cliff Crochet shrugged off the cold to reel in the lead after the first day. His five fish weighed in at 19 pounds, 7 ounces, good for the tourney top spot after the first day of the season.

Crochet said his approach won’t change heading into the second day of the tournament out in front.

“The biggest deal is to listen to the fish, and see what the weather does, and what the water does and listen to the fish and let them tell me what they want to bite or how they want to bite instead of what I want to throw them,” Crochet said.

Friday’s weigh-ins will take place at Cherokee Lake Dam, before moving to the Knoxville Convention Center Saturday and Sunday.