Vols softball outfielder has unique experience under her belt

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Tennessee softball opens the season Friday at the Eagle Round Robin in Statesboro, Georgia.

A word of advice for opposing pitchers? Don’t get on Megan Geer’s bad side.

“If the girls are messing around with me I’ll be like, ‘Hey I do have a black belt’”, said Geer.

As a kid, the Vols senior outfielder earned the black belt in hapkido, a form of Korean martial arts, but hasn’t really practiced since then.

“To this day, people ask like, ‘Oh show me some moves,’ but I don’t really remember,” she said.

The preseason All-SEC selection has already made her mark on Rocky Top.

“She’s the kind of person you’d want to go into battle with,” said head coach Ralph Weekly. “You know she’d have your back. You know she’s going to fight till the end and she’s going to leave it all on the field.”

Geer, who led Tennessee in runs and walks in 2016, does see the affect earning a black belt has on her play.

“I think just the discipline in general. Softball takes a lot of discipline and that was really stressed in my hapkido. Looking back it had instilled a lot of confidence in me. I think in any kind of self-defense learning, you get a little more confident.”

Geer’s coaches see it as well.

“I do see the intensity,” said Weekly. “I didn’t know she had a black belt so maybe I should’ve approached her a little different at times when I talked to her but she’s always working hard. She’s the kind of kid you want at bat with the game on the line and she’s come through many times that way.”