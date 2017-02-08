Tennessee rallies past Ole Miss 75-66

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Tennessee got revenge on Ole Miss Wednesday night.

The Vols, who lost in Oxford, Miss. last month, rallied to take down the Rebels 75-66 at Thompson-Boling Arena.

It was Tennessee’s first win against Ole Miss in the last four meetings.

Robert Hubbs III and Grant Williams each scored 18 points for the Vols while Jordan Bowden added 14. Williams also tallied four of Tennessee’s nine blocks on the night.

While Ole Miss led the majority of the game (23:36), the Vols used a late surge to pull away. Tennessee outscored the Rebels in the second half 41-28.

Turnovers proved to be costly for Ole Miss. The Vols scored 19 points off 18 turnovers by the Rebels.

The Vols continue to be on the bubble to make the NCAA Tournament. Tennessee turns to a home game against Georgia on Saturday before traveling to Lexington on Feb. 14 to meet Kentucky.