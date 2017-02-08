Tennessee prisoner charged in Kentucky woman’s murder

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man currently incarcerated in Cookeville, Tennessee, has been charged in the murder of a Kentucky woman.

Arthur Long, from Chicago, was indicted by a Lyon County grand jury on Monday on charges of murder and auto theft.

He’s accused in death of Nancy Minor, 68, who was found dead on Dec. 1 inside her Eddyville, Kentucky, home as authorities were conducting a welfare check.

Long was arrested in Tennessee four days later after leading troopers on a chase in Minor’s stolen Chevrolet Malibu, according to Kentucky State Police.

He’s expected to be extradited back to Kentucky after facing his charges in Tennessee.

