State to help tobacco users during ‘Tennessee Quit Week’

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Gov. Bill Haslam proclaimed Feb. 13-17 to be Tennessee Quit Week, a time to recognize all Tennesseans who have quit using tobacco products. The week’s campaign is called “It’s Quittin’ Time in Tennessee.”

“The Community Health Council is dedicated to making this a healthier community, and to do that we know we must reduce tobacco use, as outlined in our Community Health Improvement Plan,” said Community Health Council Chair Ellen Zavisca. “This statewide effort is an excellent opportunity to partner with Smoke-Free Knoxville and the health department to help raise awareness about the many free resources available to help people quit.”

The Knox County Health Department, Smoke-Free Knoxville and the Community Health Council will help provide resources to help tobacco users quit. KCHD’s 2014-2015 Community Health Assessment looked into the tobacco use in youth and pregnant women, and the increase use of e-cigarettes and vaping products. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more middle and high school students are using e-cigarettes.

“Reducing tobacco use is crucial to the quality of life and health of our community,” said Smoke-Free Knoxville Chair Aly Taylor. “We know we can help more people quit by working together with partners here in Knox County and across the state, and that’s just what this effort is all about.”

The organizations believe the statewide effort can help double a tobacco user’s chance of quitting.

For more information on resources:

Call the Tennessee Tobacco Quitline: 1-800-QUIT-NOW

Call KCHD, 865-215-5445

Health care provider training: 865-215-5170