Stars come together in Nashville to honor Randy Travis at concert

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WRKN) – Hundreds of fans, dozens of artists, packed into Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday for a country legend.

Minutes before his tribute show began, Randy Travis met with the press, his wife Mary Davis at his side.

“When the artists started falling into place, calling in and saying we want to be a part of it, it just meant so much,” Davis said.

Artist after artist poured into Bridgestone for a chance to sing for the icon. Since suffering a stroke in 2013, Travis has been unable to perform

Chuck Wicks would be one of the first, putting his spin on “If I Didn’t Have You,” a favorite tune from his youth.

“I was excited about it,” exclaimed Wicks. “Cause I grew up listening to Randy. Like everyone in this room probably did.”

Collin Raye compared Travis to country stars of old.

“To me he’s kind of the thread between George Jones, Merle Haggard, those guys, and what came after,” noted Raye.

In addition to honoring the legendary singer, the show will also benefit the Randy Travis Foundation, which was started to raise money for stroke research and rehabilitation.

Earlier in the day Wednesday, Travis and his wife spoke before a senate committee for stroke awareness.