Smokies seeking volunteers for tree monitoring project

GATLINBURG (WATE) – The Great Smoky Mountains National Park is seeking volunteers to adopt a tree monitoring plot.

Volunteers will help collect information for the park’s research project concerning seasonal biological change, also known as phenology. The park says volunteers will record when trees leaf out and when leaves begin to change colors. Also, volunteers may track the presence of migratory birds. The project helps scientists understand how the weather impacts animals and plants.

In the past, the park has discovered that spring has warmed by almost five degrees. Scientists hope monitoring will help understand how earlier springs followed by cold snaps affect the region.

Volunteers can attend one of the training sessions: February 25 from 9:30 a,n, ti 12:30 p.m. at Sugarlands Visitor Center in Gatlinburg or March 11 from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Oconaluftee Visitor Center in Cherokee, North Carolina.

To register, contact Natalie Rothenberg at Natalie_Rothenberg@partner.nps.gov or call 828-497-1945