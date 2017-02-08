Predators beat Vancouver 4-2 in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Pekka Rinne made 31 saves and the Predators beat Vancouver 4-2 Tuesday night at Bridgestone Arena.

It was a big win for Nashville that kept them in third place in the Central Division despite another shutout victory from fourth place St. Louis.

The Predators trailed 1-0 in the first period when the put back to back goals on the board to end the period. Viktor Arvidsson scored his 14th of the season and Calle Jarnkrok followed up with his 9th for a 2-1 lead.

After a scoreless second period Filip Forsberg scored his 16th of the season to make it 3-1. The goal was waived off at first, but a review showed the puck clearly crossing the line.

Mike Fisher added an empty net goal for the final tally of the night.

Markus Granlund and Alexander Edler each scored for Vancouver.

With the win the Predators have 60 points and still third in the Central Division.