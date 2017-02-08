Parents ask Monroe County Schools to reconsider cancelling school activities

TELLICO PLAINS (WATE) – Tuesday, Monroe Schools made the decision to close the school district Wednesday through Friday due to illness. The school system also cancelled all school activities until Monday.

However, several parents are asking Monroe County Superintendent Tim Blankenship to reconsider the district’s decision to cancel school activities. The Tellico Plains Junior Lady Cubs and the Rural Vale Lady Panthers were supposed to compete in the T-N-T Tournament on Friday and Saturday.

“These teams have worked so hard,” said Jent Hunt in a letter to Blankenship. “the parents are transporting all children and the funds for this were raised in fundraisers. Please give these kids the chance to play it out on the court.”

WATE 6 On Your Side reached out Blankenship. Here is his response:

Due to an extreme rise in illnesses and flu cases, both those diagnosed and those exposed only to be diagnosed later, we have had to make the difficult decision to cancel all school and school-related events in county and outside of the county. After a two-day closure as a result of a high percentage of absentee rates for both students and staff members, in which schools were still allowed to host extracurricular events and ballgames, we have continued to see an even further increase in the numbers of absences and diagnosed illnesses among our school system. Anytime a decision like this is made, prior plans and commitments are affected, and students, teachers, and families are disappointed. We issued an official letter to the school administration involved with this tournament, asking that any arrangements that can be made to reschedule teams or refund entry fees would be greatly appreciated. Our school personnel work very hard to plan and promote opportunities for our students, and it is our hope that a decision like this, made through no choice of their own, will be considered as a rare case in which some sort of consolation will be considered.