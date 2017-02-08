Man accused of trying to rob West Knox County hotel arrested

Published: Updated:
Craig Anthony "Tony" Stevens (source: Knox County Sheriff's Office)
Craig Anthony "Tony" Stevens (source: Knox County Sheriff's Office)

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – A man accused of trying to rob a West Knox County hotel Sunday night was taken into custody Wednesday.

Craig Anthony “Tony” Stevens, 48, is charged with attempted aggravated robbery and is being held on $25,000 bond.

Deputies say he tried to rob Hampton Inn & Suites, 11340 Campbell Lakes Drive, with a box cutter Sunday night. Stevens is also facing charges for stealing the getaway car used in the attempted robbery.

He has a criminal history in Knox County that includes aggravated robbery, assault, burglary, driving under the influence, driving while privilege suspended, public intoxication, public order crimes, burglary, aggravated burglary, theft of merchandise, and aggravated assault.

Previous story: Officers search for West Knox County robbery suspect

