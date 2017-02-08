Johnson City police investigate possible hate crime



JOHNSON CITY (WJHL) – Johnson City Police Department is investigating after animal carcasses and nails were found in front of a home.

The homeowner, who has rainbow flags prominently displayed at her house, told police she saw a loud white pick-up truck early Monday morning and heard a man and woman say, “put it here.” She believes the incident could be a hate crime.

“We are currently investigating it and looking into it. We don’t have a whole lot right now,” Captain Mike Street of the Johnson City Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division said.

Police said the bones found near the house could be from a cow. Animal control removed the bones.

Detectives are asking anyone with information to call the Johnson City Police Department at 423-434-6158.